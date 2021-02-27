Key West Toastmasters member Carrie Payne won the Area 55 Table Topics contest and will move on to the Division E contest.
Toastmasters is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of promoting communication, public speaking and leadership.
Area 55 consists of two clubs in the Florida Keys as well as Homestead, Cutler Bay and Progressive Insurance in south Miami-Dade County.
The Key West Toastmasters group meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesday via Zoom. Call 305-295-7501 for more information.