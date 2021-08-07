Julio J. Torrado, center, director of Human Resources and Communications for Keys Energy Services, was recognized by the Florida Municipal Electric Association as its Member of the Year at the organization’s annual banquet.
Julio J. Torrado, director of Human Resources and Communications for Keys Energy Services, was recognized by the Florida Municipal Electric Association as its Member of the Year at the organization’s annual banquet.
The award is given to an individual or group within a FMEA member utility who exemplifies extraordinary service and dedication to FMEA and Florida public power.
“Julio is always ready to serve and stepped into an important role for us when needed. He not only shines for going above and beyond in a most difficult year, but for his ongoing commitment to the advancement of public power in Florida,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA executive director. “We are so thankful to have public power champions like Julio on our side and are pleased to recognize him as the 2021 Member of the Year.”
Torrado is currently the chair of the FMEA Florida Public Power Communicators Committee and a founding member of FMEA’s Diversity in Florida Public Power interest group. He is active with the American Public Power Association, having served on the national association’s Public Communications Committee, Human Resources Committee and Energy Services Committee. He has also represented public power at various local, state and national conferences.
“There are no finer people than my Florida public power colleagues and it is a tremendous honor to be selected among them as the FMEA Member of the Year,” Torrado. “In addition to serving the customers of KEYS, it has been a great privilege to serve other public power communities through FMEA.”
Torrado becomes the third individual from KEYS to earn this honor since it was first awarded in 1980. Former General Manager and CEO and Utility Board Chair Bobby Padron received the honor in 1998, and current General Manager and CEO Lynne Tejeda was so honored in 2017.
FMEA is the statewide trade association representing Florida’s public power utilities.