MONROE COUNTY — United Way of Collier and the Keys has distributed a total of $54,542 to help Monroe County students this school year. The majority of the funds, $34,257, came from donations made at Publix through Tools for Back to School. Donors throughout the Florida Keys contributed $20,196 to United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign.
United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus program is the largest back to school campaign in Monroe County. This year, the funds raised by United Way and Publix were combined into a new Equity Fund established at each of the 16 district schools. All funds were passed directly to the schools so that they may provide the supplies, materials, necessities and expenses needed at any given moment by individual students. The Equity Fund gives each school maximum flexibility in meeting their students’ needs, at their discretion, throughout the school year.
“Principals and schools are so very appreciative of UWCK and Publix along with all who donated,” said Amber Acevedo, Deputy Superintendent of the Monroe County School District. “These funds will be utilized to ensure students have the tools necessary to be successful in school. They have been immediately put to use for students who lost clothing, shoes and school supplies in Hurricane Ian.”
The amount of funding each school receives is calculated based upon the number of students enrolled. The 16 schools received amounts ranging from $458 for its smallest school (Somerset Island Prep, with 74 students) to $8,011 for its most populous (Key West High School, with 1,297 students).