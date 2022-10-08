HOB

Horace O’Bryant School receives Stuff the Bus funds from United Way of Collier and the Keys and Publix representatives.

 Photo provided

United Way of Collier and the Keys has distributed a total of $54,542 to help Monroe County students this school year. The majority of the funds, $34,257, came from donations made at Publix through Tools for Back to School. Donors throughout the Florida Keys contributed $20,196 to United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign.

United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus program is the largest back to school campaign in Monroe County. This year, the funds raised by United Way and Publix were combined into a new Equity Fund established at each of the 16 district schools. All funds were passed directly to the schools so that they may provide the supplies, materials, necessities and expenses needed at any given moment by individual students. The Equity Fund gives each school maximum flexibility in meeting their students’ needs, at their discretion, throughout the school year.