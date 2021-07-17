Michael Johnson has been named Rotarian of the Year by the Upper Keys Rotary Club.
During the club’s June meeting, outgoing President Jill Miranda Baker highlighted Johnson’s quiet leadership and focus on member retention and recruitment. He also serves on club committees as well as with Rotary District 6990.
Johnson is the general manager of the Boy Scouts of America’s Florida Sea Base locations in Islamorada, Summerland Key, the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Upper Keys Rotary, established in 1967, meets weekly. For more information, visit http://www.keysrotary.com.