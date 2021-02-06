The Utility Board approved Keys Energy Services’ annual audit and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2020, at its regular meeting on Jan. 27.
Under bond covenants, the board hires an independent accounting firm to perform an annual audit of the financial statements of the utility within 210 days after the close of the fiscal year.
James H. Hill CPA, partner with Utility Board auditor Oropeza & Parks CPAs, explained that the unqualified opinion paragraph in the independent auditor’s report states that “the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Utility Board of the City of Key West, Florida, Keys Energy Services as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the changes in financial position, and cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”
Hill went on to add that “this is the highest level of assurance an auditor can provide.”