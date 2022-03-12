From left, KEYS’ General Manager and CEO Lynne Tejeda, Utility Board Chair and 2022 ATHENA award recipient Mona C. Clark and Key West Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Moore. The awards and installation banquet had a 1920s theme.
Keys Energy Services Utility Board Chair Mona C. Clark was recently honored with the ATHENA award by the Key West Chamber of Commerce at their annual awards and installation banquet on Friday, Feb. 25.
The ATHENA award, named for the strong and enlightened Greek goddess, is an international honor for businesswomen who excel in their professions, give back to their communities and help raise up other leaders, especially women.
Clark has served on the Utility Board since 2004 and holds the distinction of being the first elected female board member in the utility’s history. She is a retired educator and administrator for the Monroe County School District, where she worked for 35 years. Clark is a board member of Womankind, chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship and Birthday Celebration Committee, mentor for the Take Stock in Children program and member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She previously served on the Florida Keys Community College Board of Trustees, serving as chair from 1999 to 2001, as chair of the Mayor’s Revolving Loan Fund for the City of Key West and chair of the Citizen’s Advisory Task Force for the Florida Keys Housing Authority. Additionally, she is the past sponsor/director of Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, past secretary for the Wesley House Family Services Board of Directors, and past treasurer and vice president of the local branch of the NAACP.
The ATHENA award was established in 1982 in Lansing, Michigan, by Martha Mertz, the owner of a real estate company and member of the Lansing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The award made it to Key West in 1986 where it is awarded by the Key West Chamber of Commerce. The 2022 ATHENA award was made possible by Jack Nile and Niles Sales & Service.