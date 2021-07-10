Three Keys Energy Services’ employees celebrated longevity milestones with the utility on July 5.
Chasity Curry celebrated her 20th work anniversary and serves as the department staff assistant for the Engineering and Control department. She is responsible for providing clerical and administrative assistance to the director of Engineering and Control, as well as the department’s supervisors.
Mike Griffin celebrated his 15th anniversary and serves in maintenance within the Facilities section. He is responsible for performing maintenance and construction on all KEYS’ buildings and grounds.
Jeanette Williams celebrated her fifth anniversary and serves as an accounting and financial analyst within the Finance department. She is responsible for maintaining timely accounting records and analyses for the electric utility and retirement system. Williams was recently promoted and effective Aug. 30 will assume the role of supervisor of accounting and analysis and be responsible for supervising all accounting and financial functions for KEYS.