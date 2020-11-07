The Florida Municipal Electric Association recently recognized Keys Energy Services with a ‘Building Strong Communities’ award for offering extra services and programs beyond those normally supplied.
Winners were selected for community programs that included environmental improvement, community education, public safety, charitable donations and sponsorships, and other special services. Efforts related to COVID-19 pandemic were also recognized. Public power utilities across the state, including KEYS, suspended disconnects for unpaid bills, waived late and reconnect fees, and offered payment assistance plans to help customers financially impacted by the pandemic.
KEYS was announced as an award recipient on Nov. 2 at the FMEA Energy Connections Virtual Conference. KEYS joined 21 other Florida public power communities in receiving this award.
“We commend KEYS for everything they have done to positively impact the lives of their families, friends and neighbors, especially in a year that has been everything but normal. We thank all the recipients for doing what they do best by putting the community they serve first,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA executive director.
Florida’s 33 public power utilities, combined, are the third largest electric provider in the state, serving 14% of Florida’s customers. Florida’s public power utilities serve more than 3 million customers and are a statewide employment leader with more than 5,400 employees.