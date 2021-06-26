Jesenia Valero, Stock Island assistant branch operations manager, recently celebrated her 15th employment anniversary with First State Bank of the Florida Keys.
Valero joined First State Bank in June 2006 as a call center representative. She transferred to safe deposit box coordinator/customer service representative in 2008 and was promoted to her current position in 2019.
“Jesenia has a strong work ethic, a calm demeanor, and is always willing to do what it takes to support her customers and her team,” said Branch Manager Maria Garcia. “She is a key contributor to the ongoing success of our Stock Island office.”