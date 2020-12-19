Keys Energy Services’ Bryan Veliz retired on Friday, Dec. 18, after almost 30 years of service to the utility.
Veliz was hired on Feb. 1, 1991, when the utility was named City Electric System. During his tenure he held the positions of auxiliary operator, control room operator, apprentice lineman, lineman and lead lineworker prior to completing his career as a line supervisor within the Transmission & Distribution department.
Noting the biggest changes he has seen during his career, Veliz said, “we now receive our power through the transmission line, unlike when I first started working for CES when we produced power locally.” He added that “due to the upgrading of our system, our infrastructure is more reliable and results in less power outages.”
When asked about his most memorable experiences at KEYS Veliz said “traveling to Long Island, New York, to assist with power restoration after Super Storm Sandy, and then having to work through a nor’easter that covered everything in a thick layer of snow” ranks as a highlight. He added that attending linemen rodeos in Kansas City and various spots around Florida were also memorable.
Veliz and his wife of 28 years, Yvette, live in Key West, where they raised their two sons. In retirement he said he plans to spend more time with his family and watching his two grandsons grow up.