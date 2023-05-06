The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) has appointed Brittney Waite, BSN, RN, to family planning manager.
In her new role, Waite will oversee the Family Planning Program for Monroe County. Through this program, women of childbearing age receive preventative care, counseling, birth control options, STD testing/treatment if necessary and referrals should they need to be seen by a specialist. Men are also welcome in the program with access to free condoms and STD testing/treatment when needed.
The Family Planning Program offers services throughout Monroe County at all three DOH-Monroe clinic locations. The program offers a sliding scale fee option.
“We are so pleased to have Brittney Waite join our team. Brittney brings a wealth of experience in women’s health to the Monroe County Health Department,” said DOH-Monroe Administrator and Health Officer Dr. Carla Fry, Ph.D., MSN, RN. “We are looking forward to the energy and new ideas Brittney will share as the Family Planning Program continues to grow and flourish.”
Waite started her career in health are in 2010 as a certified nurse assistant and became a registered nurse in 2018. She has been working with expecting mothers at Lower Keys Medical Center for the past four years and obtained her bachelor’s degree in November 2022.