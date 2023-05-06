The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) has appointed Brittney Waite, BSN, RN, to family planning manager.

In her new role, Waite will oversee the Family Planning Program for Monroe County. Through this program, women of childbearing age receive preventative care, counseling, birth control options, STD testing/treatment if necessary and referrals should they need to be seen by a specialist. Men are also welcome in the program with access to free condoms and STD testing/treatment when needed.

