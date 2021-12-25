Keys Energy Services’ Jack Wetzler will retire on Dec. 31 after nearly 30 years of service to the utility.
Wetzler came to KEYS after a 20-year career in the private sector where he worked for Coopers and Lybrand (now Price Waterhouse Coopers) in New York City. Wetzler was originally hired by the utility on April 6, 1992, when it was named City Electric System. During his tenure he served as generation plant accountant, supervisor of accounting and director of finance and CFO prior to completing his career as assistant general manager and CFO.
In recalling the biggest changes he has seen during his career, Wetzler noted the advancement of technology, adding that, “adapting to various applications, trying to go paperless, communicating via email rather than by phone or in person are likely the biggest changes.” Among this career highlights, he cites working closely with bond counsel on numerous large bond issuances and being the project lead on several major construction jobs for KEYS, including the construction of the Yarbrough and Medina Transmission and Distribution Facility, the renovation of the William Arnold Service Building, the renovation of the Ralph Garcia Building and Fleets Center and the construction of a material warehouse. Being named Employee of the Year in the 1990s remains among one of his more memorable experiences at KEYS.
In retirement Wetzler plans to exercise, garden, tackle do-it-yourself home projects, remain active with his church and volunteer his time in the caregiving area. He added that he could not have been as successful in life without the support of wife Eileen, partner Abe and best friend Blas.