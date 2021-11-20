Monroe County School District Human Resources Generalist Jerian Winn has been selected for a two-year term as a director with the Florida Association of School Personnel Administrators.
FASPA is composed of school district administrators who have roles and responsibilities associated with personnel operations and the needs of districts in the areas of personnel and educator certification.
“Jerian Winn is an outstanding professional and expert in Human Resources,” said Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford. “I know she will excel in this position.”
With a master’s of business administration degree in human resources management, Winn has been with school district for nine years, serving in the Superintendent’s Office then moving to Human Resources as the district certification specialist before taking her current position.
Upon learning of her selection, Winn commented, “FASPA is an organization that works with all Florida bureaus in an amazing partnership that benefits all districts. We do a lot of networking and sharing of ideas and concerns, which never stops, but neither do our district needs. Professionally, this opportunity is a great learning experience that will be with me for a lifetime. I am honored to be chosen and to represent Monroe County School District.”