Distinguished scholar Dr. Susanne Woods joined the board of governors of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys in 2012. This month, at her final meeting as board chair, the foundation honored her decade of leadership with a $500 grant to the nonprofit of her choice, Keys Choral Arts.
“Susanne is more than a board member. She went above and beyond and helped shape the future for nonprofits and residents in Key West and the Florida Keys. Her tenacity, unique wit and kindness will be missed at our board meetings but of course she remains a permanent part of our Community Foundation family,” said incoming board chair Will Langley.
Woods chaired the Community Foundation board for over two years, having served as interim chair during the time the foundation’s played a critical role in managing Hurricane Irma recovery.
Later, working with CEO Jennifer McComb, Woods and the board created a 2021-25 strategic plan, championing expansion to the Middle and Upper Keys and a million-dollar endowment campaign. Under Woods’ leadership, the million dollars was raised, ensuring that gifts to the foundation can go back to nonprofits in the community instead of being needed for organizational operating costs.
During the organization’s 25th anniversary year in 2021, Woods helped launch the Community Foundation’s regional advisory councils and was founding chair of the Lower Keys Advisory Council. She has also served as secretary, treasurer and played an active role on numerous committees.
Since 2015, she has served as an instructor at the foundation’s Leadership Success Academy. She has given workshops on leadership, strategic planning, grantsmanship and other topics to a variety of audiences.
During Woods’ tenure on the board, the Community Foundation’s assets have tripled to $25 million through more than 160 funds under management.
Her scholarly work includes numerous articles on renaissance poetry and poetics and four books. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in English from UCLA and a Ph.D. in English and comparative literature from Columbia University. She also holds an honorary degree from Brown and a certificate in educational management from Harvard.
Woods lives on Sugarloaf with her spouse, Anne Shaver. She enjoys reading, going to the theatre and concerts, singing with Keys Choral Arts and traveling the world.