Off the Hook Churrascaria, a Brazilian fusion steakhouse serving mouthwatering meats cooked fresh to serve off the rotisserie, opened in downtown Islamorada in August.
The aroma of the establishment can be detected from up to 100 yards away from its location at 82205 Overseas Highway.
“We get a lot of people that come in and are just looking to see where that smell is coming from,” said owner Julian Munoz.
The menu that is chock-full of several cuts and varieties of meats and specialty sides in an effort to become a top steakhouse in the Upper Keys.
An open kitchen provides a show for the senses — taste, smell, touch, sight and sound all included.
“Everyone loves it,” Munoz said. “They’re looking at the grill to see how it’s cooking, and it’s an open kitchen so you can pretty much see everything being prepared. There’s no hidden secrets, it’s all there. People watch it. We play music, and you can also enjoy a glass of wine. It’s a great ambiance.”
Munoz singles out some hot menu item favorites.
“A lot of people like the pork belly. We season it for 48 hours in a Japanese wine, and the filet mignon croquettes. As far as the meat, a lot of people like the wagyu picanha and lamb chops. A lot of people get the platter as well. It has a variety of all of the other meats that we offer, such as ribs, sausage, churrasco and the pichana,” Munoz said.
A distinct difference in taste is fostered through the unique cooking oil that the steakhouse uses.
“We fry it in wagyu. It’s a lot cleaner, it’s not as fat and greasy, and it gives a bit of taste to it,” he said.
Another advantage? While many of Islamorada eateries have closed doors on Mondays, Off the Hook Churrascaria is opens. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“Most of the time when restaurants are closed on Mondays, we get the overflow,” Munoz said.
Off the Hook’s founding came via a simple yet effective principle.
“It was just a group of friends that got together and decided that we wanted to bring something new to the Keys,” he said. “There are steakhouses here in the Keys, but nothing like the type we serve here, the way it is cooked on the rotisserie grill. We have wagyu meats. It’s a different style of cooking than just anything around here. So that’s the reason why we decided to do it. It’s not in the Keys.
“The price range might be a little different, but everybody wants to eat good stuff, and we have good stuff. Just our selection of meats, the quality we have. Everything is fresh, never frozen, and cooked to order. Everything is cut directly at the time you order it.”
Business was booming after Off the Hook first opened, with customers finding a way to the restaurant mostly through word-of-mouth.
“In August when we first opened, we were extremely busy for not doing any marketing or grand opening. September was very slow, as a lot of the restaurants were closed and so forth. There was just not a lot of movement then. October is kind of picking up as it’s going, but so far, the reception we’ve had from the locals has been great,” Munoz said.