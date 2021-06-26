Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record, nearing the highs set in 2019.
More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day weekend (July 1–5). This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend, according to AAA.
Florida travel figures are also rebounding from last year. Nearly 2.6 million Floridians are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record and 36% more than the 2020 holiday period.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.
An expected 43.6 million Americans (2.4 million Floridians) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.