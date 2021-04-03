Florida Keys Electric Cooperative will conduct its annual transmission line inspections and maintenance via helicopter along U.S. 1 starting the week of April 5.
The project is scheduled to continue throughout April depending on weather conditions. The aerial work will be performed from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the daily location, between Marathon and the Ocean Reef Club, will be determined by wind and traffic conditions.
Business owners and residents along U.S. 1 from the county line to Marathon are asked to secure any loose, unattached items such as furniture, plants or other goods displayed near or below the main transmission lines.
FKEC asks motorists to drive safely while this inspection is in progress and keep their focus on the road and not the helicopter flying overhead.
The aerial inspection helps increase the reliability of local electric service and prevent power outages through regular system maintenance. With more than 1,600 transmission poles to survey, including 11 miles over water and many land-based poles in hard to reach places, FKEC uses a helicopter contractor to execute the project.
FKEC members with questions can call member service at 305-852-2431.