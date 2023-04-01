The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced that the application for Monroe County Tourist Development Council Cultural Umbrella funding is now available. The application is online at keysarts.com. Requests for an application may also be emailed to director@keysarts.com.
Cultural Umbrella funding is used for the advertising and promotion of cultural events taking place between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024. Past recipients of Cultural Umbrella funding include the South Florida Symphony, The Studios of Key West, Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, Key West Literary Seminar, Waterfront Playhouse, Marathon Community Theatre and the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District.
Funding amounts are $25,000, $30,000 and $35,000.
Organizations intending to apply for funding are encouraged to attend one of the free workshops being offered online via Zoom by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts. The workshops are set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12. Register in advance by contacting the council office at 305-295-4369 or director@keysarts.com.
The deadline for submitting an application is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Applications will be reviewed by the Cultural Umbrella committee on May 23 and recommendations for funding will be forwarded to the TDC and Monroe County Commission for final approval.
The council will also be presenting an application review of its “Art Builds Community” grant program, which awards funding of $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000, for projects occurring in the 2023-2024 season.