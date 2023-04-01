The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced that the application for Monroe County Tourist Development Council Cultural Umbrella funding is now available. The application is online at keysarts.com. Requests for an application may also be emailed to director@keysarts.com.

Cultural Umbrella funding is used for the advertising and promotion of cultural events taking place between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024. Past recipients of Cultural Umbrella funding include the South Florida Symphony, The Studios of Key West, Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, Key West Literary Seminar, Waterfront Playhouse, Marathon Community Theatre and the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District.