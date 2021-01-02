The Florida Keys Council of the Arts announces a new grant opportunity, Art Builds Community, to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations, spur social change, generate cultural equity and make the community stronger.
Grant funding is being offered at $5,000, $7,500, and $10,000 for projects that support, build and broaden access to the arts and specifically address civic challenges and community issues through the arts.
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are invited to form alliances and partnerships to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues and opportunities for all people. The ABC grant deadline is Jan. 15. The online application is available at www.keysarts.com.
Art Builds Community is funded in part by The Helmerich Trust, Ocean Sotheby’s and private donations.