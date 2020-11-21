The first Key West Artisan Market of the season is tentatively scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Clarence H. Higgs Memorial Beach.
Pending Key West City Commission approval, the market will test out its new location in the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White Street, across from White Street Pier by the bocce courts. The market is teaming up with the Key West Wildlife Center, which will be open for tours by donation.
The curated, outdoor market will offer fine crafts, art and jewelry from Florida Keys makers, as well as fresh produce, artisan cheeses, local seafood, honey, pickles, pastries, cigars, soaps and more. Guests may bring a lawn chair and listen to musicians presented by the The X Key West, catch The X News Hour radio show live, support the featured charities and meet celebrity authors from the Key West Writers Guild.
Masks will be required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited.
Also scheduled is the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza at the Truman Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
To become a participant, email sean@dailyplan-it.net or register at https://bit.ly/KWAM8.