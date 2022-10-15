The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has awarded more than $40,000 to local artists and arts organizations during its most recent grant cycle.
The Art Builds Community grant, designed to promote cultural equity and provide arts and cultural programming to everyone, was awarded to four new projects:
• REEF and United Way’s “Arts & Sciences Celebration Series” was awarded $10,000;
• The City of Marathon received $10,000 for “Beautiful Benchmarks,” which will interpret climate change and sea-level rise through public art;
• The Red Barn Theater was awarded $7,500 for “Big Night Out,” in which they will partner with six other organizations to provide greater access to the arts;
• Erica Heffernan received $7,500 for “Finding Inspiration through Isolation,” which partners with MARC House to exhibit artwork influenced by the isolation of the pandemic.
Other awards included special project grants, with $2,000 for local artists Sally Binard, Molly Ross and Franke Ashe for their “Moko Jumbie” project to teach stilt walking, and $2,000 for artist Jessica Wachs for her work on “Bone Island One Woman Musical.”
Receiving $1,750 Artists in Schools grants were Bria Ansara, Jacqueline Patterson, Gloria Avner and Richard Ericson.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts Grant Program is funded entirely by donations, and membership contributions. For information visit, www.keysarts.com.