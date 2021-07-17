The Florida Keys Council of the Arts announces a new grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations, spur social change, generate cultural equity and make the Keys community stronger. Grant funding will be offered at $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000 for projects that support, build and broaden access to the arts and specifically address civic challenges and community issues through the arts.
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are invited to form alliances and partnerships to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues and opportunities for all people. The ABC grant deadline is at midnight Aug. 1. The council will present a Zoom workshop at 4 p.m. Monday, July 19, to explain the application process. RSVP to director@keysarts.com.
The online application and workshop information is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
Art Builds Community is funded in part by The Helmerich Trust, Ocean Sotheby’s and private donations. For more information, email Executive Director Elizabeth Young at director@keysarts.com.