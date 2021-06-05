The Florida Keys Council of the Arts is seeking Monroe County artists of all genres to apply for two grant opportunities. The deadline for Artist in Schools and Special Project grants is 5 p.m. June 30. Applications are accepted online, and can be found at www.keysarts.com under the grants tab.
The Artists in Schools Grant program invites teaching artists in the performing, visual, literary or historical arts into the classroom. Teachers and teaching artists are encouraged to collaborate on creative projects together to enhance the existing curriculum or to teach a new topic integrating the arts. All Monroe County public and private schools, as well as other organizations that serve children ages 5-18, are eligible to be partners for the teaching artist. This application is for the fall semester. Artists in Schools grants are up to $2,000 per request.
Special Project Grants are intended for arts organizations or individual artists in Monroe County. The grant is to provide short-term support to vital, creative projects that do not fit into the other grant categories. Special Project funding is limited to once in three years, up to $2,000 per request.
For more information, call 305-295-4369 or email director@keysarts.com.