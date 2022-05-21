Baptist Health South Florida is among the Top 10 healthcare brands in the U.S., according to a recent study by branding agency Monigle, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development.
Baptist Health, which owns Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, ranked number 10 on the list of healthcare organizations from across the country and was the highest-ranking Florida-based organization on the list, which is based on results from a survey of more than 30,000 respondents.
Now in its fifth year, the comprehensive study, titled “Humanizing Brand Experience,” examines how healthcare systems around the country are working to elevate patient experience and meet the growing needs of the communities they serve. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the study also places a significant focus on how companies can and must adapt to fit the new future of healthcare and deliver on the fundamental needs of consumers.
The recognition comes on the heels of Baptist Health being named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America by Fortune for the 22nd time, and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 12th time.
Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 25,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties.