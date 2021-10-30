Homestead-Miami Speedway has announced that Baptist Health, the largest healthcare organization in South Florida, will return as the entitlement partner for the track’s 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.
The Baptist Health 200 comes back to the 1.5-mile oval after a one-year hiatus. The race will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, part of a NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend.
“Baptist Health is thrilled to partner with Homestead-Miami Speedway again in 2022, and it’s even more exciting to see the Baptist Health 200 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs,” said Kenneth Spell, CEO of Baptist Health’s Homestead Hospital. “This event has a great impact on the South Florida community, and we are proud to participate in this exhilarating playoff weekend in a way that aligns with Baptist Health’s mission of promoting healthy living within our communities.”
The Baptist Health 200 will serve as the final race in the Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 Playoffs, which will set the field for the Championship 4 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Next year’s event marks the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs to Homestead-Miami Speedway. The track hosted the championship finale for the Camping World Truck Series from 2002-2019. Kyle Busch captured the latest Baptist Health 200 in 2020.
Baptist Health has two hospitals in the Florida Keys: Mariners in Tavernier and Fishermen’s Community in Marathon.