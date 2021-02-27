Bass Pro Shops has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers. The outdoor company ranked number nine out of 500 employers that qualified for the award, placing ahead of such companies as Google, Disney, Lowe’s, Target and Amazon, among others.
The results are based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in U.S. locations. Employees were asked open-ended questions about their employer.
“Our friendly, knowledgeable and passionate team members have rightly earned the reputation as ‘World’s Foremost Outfitters’ for their incredible commitment to helping our customers connect to nature,” said Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris. “We are honored to receive this recognition as we strive to take care of our outfitters as well as they take care of our customers.”
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, which the company acquired in 2017, offer employees a series of perks and benefits including discounts up to 45% on merchandise, flexible hours, holiday and vacation pay, paid leave, and health and retirement programs, among other benefits.
World Wide Sportsman, located at 81576 Overseas Highway, is a Bass Pro Shops location.