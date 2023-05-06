Front row from left, Charlotte Gehin, Kamryn Moore, Pallavi Khanal and Dulce Lopez Hernandez. Second row from left, Sarah Sheldon, Mia Gibson, Iga Lenart, Chloe Johnson and Charlotte Jackson. Third row from left, Utility Board members Robert Barrios and Mona C. Clark, Utility Board Vice Chair Steve Wells, Utility Board Chair Tim Root and Utility Board Member Pat Labrada. Not pictured: Christelle Agenord, Bellatriz Berger and Weslyne David.
Keys Energy Services recently sponsored a calendar art contest for all elementary school students in the Lower Keys.
One overall winner and two winners from each grade level were selected from more than 2,000 entries to appear on the pages of KEYS’ 27th annual Energy Conservation calendar. The winners attended the April 26 Utility Board meeting and were recognized for their efforts.
The overall winner was Charlotte Gehin, a fourth grade student from Sigsbee Charter School. Her artwork will be featured on the cover of KEYS’ 2023-24 calendar. The winning artists whose work will illustrate each of the 12 months are: (kindergarten) Kamryn Moore and Pallavi Khanal; (first grade) Dulce Lopez Hernandez and Elise Roberts; (second grade) Bellatriz Berger and Weslyne David; (third grade) Charlotte Jackson and Chloe Johnson; (fourth grade) Mia Gibson and Sarah Sheldon; and (fifth grade) Christelle Agenord and Iga Lenart.
KEYS’ Energy Conservation calendars will be made available to customers in August.