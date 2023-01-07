Awards

The Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce honored several residents and local businesses recently who positively contributed to the City of Key West in 2022.

The Business for Beauty Award is given each year for major capital projects or extensive renovations that add to the beauty and contribute to the overall attractiveness of Key West. The two recipients were Scarlet Mango Inn for its $1.6 million renovation and Southernmost Beach Resort for its $15 million renovation.