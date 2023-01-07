The Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce honored several residents and local businesses recently who positively contributed to the City of Key West in 2022.
The Business for Beauty Award is given each year for major capital projects or extensive renovations that add to the beauty and contribute to the overall attractiveness of Key West. The two recipients were Scarlet Mango Inn for its $1.6 million renovation and Southernmost Beach Resort for its $15 million renovation.
The Historic Preservation Award is presented for major projects focused on the renovation and preservation of historic buildings, commercial properties and landmarks. The award was presented to 323 Fleming St., owned by Jaime Caballero with Key West Vacation Properties and Key West Residential Property, and Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St.
The Venture Award is given for a bold investment in a new business or enterprise that exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and adds to the Key West atmosphere. The winners were Gulf Atlantic Bank, Ocean Blue Galleries and The Shops of Mallory Square.
The Key West Stars recognize individuals who go above and beyond to make Key West a better place to live. The five individuals honored were Melinda Sample and Jill Frieary, Dorian Patton, Jennifer Averette and Ben Hennington.
The Piece of the Rock award is presented to individuals who have made Key West a better community through the years. Recognized were Robin Kaplan and Peter Arnow.
Three city employees were also honored: Firefighter of the Year was Capt. David Zarate, Police Officer of the Year was Andrea Bernatova and City Employee of the Year was Oscar Ladino.