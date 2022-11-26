Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission have proclaimed Nov. 26 as “Small Business Saturday” to celebrate local small businesses and the contributions they make to the local economy and community.
“Small Business Saturday” is recognized across the country to encourage citizens to support small local shops and restaurants.
“The City of Key West supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities,” reads the proclamation.
Kevin Theriault, executive director Key West Business Guild, and Mark Gambuzza, of Shop Mom & Pop, accepted the proclamation.
Gambuzza said that the small business owners appreciate the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown. He appealed to the commission to take the effort a step further and find ways to work with the Monroe County Tourist Development Council to promote small businesses as well as festivals.
“I appeal to the business owners to invest in our employees,” Gambuzza said. “And I appeal to our locals to get around the island, not just downtown and support small businesses.
“These are the people who donate to your kids’ school and step up to the plate when someone needs to get fed. It takes everyone in this village to make this work. We appreciate all the efforts you guys are making.”