Small biz saturday

From left, Key West City Commissioners Jimmy Weekley and Mary Lou Hoover (at the dais), Mayor Teri Johnston, Mark Gambuzza, Kevin Theriault, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman and Commissioner Billy Wardlow.

 Photo provided

Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission have proclaimed Nov. 26 as “Small Business Saturday” to celebrate local small businesses and the contributions they make to the local economy and community.

“Small Business Saturday” is recognized across the country to encourage citizens to support small local shops and restaurants.