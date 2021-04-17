Ten Middle Keys business and community leaders are charter members of a new regional advisory council for the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
The Middle Keys Advisory Council will help the Keys-wide charitable foundation broaden its mission, grant-making, donor base, and public awareness in the Marathon area.
Marian Buccafurni, a CFFK board member, will serve as chair of the Middle Keys Advisory Council.
The founding members also include Sarah Adams, assistant principal, Stanley Switlik Elementary; C.M. Bishop, retired educator and community volunteer; Sarah Brawer, counselor, Sarah Brawer M.A.; Leigha Fox, radio personality, Florida Keys Media; Kathleen Hendrickson, estate attorney; Katalin Koler, owner, Sweet Savannah’s Bake Shop and Ice Cream Café; Mallory Pinto, real estate professional, Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty; Daniel Samess, CEO, Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce; and Lavarski Smith, district manager, Coca-Cola Florida.
More information is available at cffk.org/middlekeys.