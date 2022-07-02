The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges announced the reaffirmation of accreditation of The College of the Florida Keys for the next 10 years. This action was approved with “no recommendations” by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees at its annual meeting on June 16.
Accreditation is completed through a collective analysis and judgment. The process, which spans several years, began with CFK’s internal constituencies assembling a Compliance Report, an extensive document that demonstrates accordance with each core requirement and comprehensive standard established by SACSCOC.
Additionally, the college needed to develop a Quality Enhancement Plan that aims to improve specific student learning outcomes. CFK’s QEP, dubbed “Destination Graduation,” was launched in April. It focuses on reducing students’ time to program completion.
Both the Compliance Report and QEP were reviewed by peer evaluators representing the SACSCOC. The process included a site visit that occurred virtually last September. Subsequently, elected SACSCOC board members made the final determination of CFK’s compliance with accreditation requirements.
“SACSCOC’s reaffirmation of CFK is the result of diligent and committed work by many at the college,” said Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, CFK president. “This extraordinary outcome denotes the college’s high standards and levels of compliance with SACSCOC requirements. Being accredited is a stamp of approval that tells our community that CFK’s quality and integrity of its programs are such that students will be eligible for federal financial aid. It applies to all programs and services, regardless of location and indicates that CFK is successful in achieving its stated objectives.”