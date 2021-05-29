The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced that the College of the Florida Keys is among 27 entities designated as Centers of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education (CoE).
The CoE designation recognizes colleges and training institutions that prepare students for careers in our nation’s maritime industry. These institutions are located in 16 states and one U.S. territory. CFK is the only college in Florida to receive the designation.
“Our collaboration with these institutions represents an important expansion of MARAD’s role in supporting maritime education and will help form pathways to good-paying American jobs in our nation’s maritime industry,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release from MARAD.
Authorized under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018, the CoE program is designed to assist the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained labor force while enhancing diversity and inclusion in the industry.