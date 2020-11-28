The College of the Florida Keys is offering four rapid credential programs at no cost to students starting in the spring semester, which begins Jan. 8.
The opportunities are part of a state-wide initiative to help individuals, particularly those negatively impacted by the pandemic, quickly train for a career. The programs are funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Fund.
Programs include entrepreneurship, professional dive instructor, Yamaha portable outboard maintenance technician and emergency medical technician.
Costs covered in CFK’s rapid credential programs include tuition, course fees, textbooks and testing costs.
Visit the college’s website at www.cfk.edu/events to learn more, or call Marissa Owens at 305-809-3207.