The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students to learn about its apprenticeships in construction technologies at a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
CFK is offering programs throughout the Keys during the fall semester, which begins Aug. 19. Electrical and carpentry will be offered in Key West, plumbing and carpentry will be offered in the Middle Keys, and electrical and HVAC will be offered in the Upper Keys.
The virtual information session will help prospective students learn about the trade professions, career outlooks and CFK’s tuition-free “earn while you learn” programs. Attendees will receive a code to waive the $30 application fee. Registration for the event is required. Visit the college’s website at http://www.CFK.edu/apprentice to learn more and to register.
For more information or to schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens, CFK recruitment director, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.