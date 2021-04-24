The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students interested in being among the first to attend classes in its new Upper Keys Center this fall to a virtual information event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
The 38,000-square foot building is under construction in Key Largo and is scheduled to open in August. The new center will allow the college to expand its program offerings and to serve twice as many students in the Upper Keys.
Topics of the virtual information event will include expanded academic and workforce training programs, including business, hospitality, nursing, paramedic, public safety, construction apprenticeships and general studies; information about the new center and the resources, services and activities that will be provided; financial aid, scholarships and payment plans; and steps to becoming a CFK student.
Attendees of the virtual information event will receive a code to waive the $30 college application fee. Registration for the event is required. Visit the college’s website at cfk.edu/UKC to learn more about the Upper Keys Center and to register for the virtual event. For more information, contact Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.