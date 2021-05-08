The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2021 grants program to support new collaborative projects that will benefit communities throughout the Florida Keys. The deadline to apply is May 28 and the online application form is available at cffk.org/grants.
The foundation’s “Moving Forward, Better Together” grants program will award grants of $2,000 to $10,000 each to 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits through a competitive grants process for projects that serve the Keys in areas including arts and culture, environment, education, health and human services, and more. Applications must be submitted online via the grant application portal.
Eligible projects must include a collaboration with another nonprofit serving the Keys. Projects should have a new or different component from the nonprofit’s regular activities, including reaching new audiences, introducing new services or implementing new strategies. Only one application per nonprofit is allowed.
“This grant opportunity is about working together to serve our community in new and innovative ways,” said Jennifer McComb, foundation president and CEO. “We want to move forward from the pandemic and focus on boosting our Keys communities with creative, interesting new activities that will help our incredible local nonprofits serve residents and the environment from Key West to Key Largo.”
The foundation’s grants committee, comprised of board and community members, will review and select applications for funding. Grant awards will be announced by the end of June.
The grants program is funded through generous donations to the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys as well as through donor funds established at CFFK. More information is available at cffk.org/grants or 305-292-1502.