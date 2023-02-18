Community Health Improvement Plan chair people receive recognition by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. From left, Michael Cunningham; Dr. Carla A. Fry, Ph.D, MSN, RN, assistant county health administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County; Maureen Dunleavy and Jody Gross; and Alison Kerr, MPH, director of community health improvement and planning for DOH-Monroe.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has recognized three chair people for Monroe County’s Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) and associated county health priorities.
They are Michael Cunningham, CEO, Florida Keys AHEC and chairman for Access to Care Health Priority; Maureen Dunleavy, LMHC, regional vice president, Guidance/Care Center Inc. and chairwoman for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Health Priority; and Jody Gross, RN, MSN, Leadership Monroe County health coordinator and chairwoman for Choose Health–Partnership for a Healthier Florida Keys Health in All Policies Health Priority.
These three individuals were recognized for their dedication the last few years and for their tireless work toward the betterment of health among Monroe County’s residents. The county’s health priorities, as identified by key stakeholders and residents in the 2019-2024 CHIP, include access to care, mental health and substance abuse, and health in all policies.