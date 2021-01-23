Alta Vista Resources LLC, a lifestyle management service provider for Key West and the Lower Keys, has launched Alta Vista Services to provide property caretaking and turnkey services for absentee homeowners.
Alta Vista Services offers hands-on estate management for private seasonal and vacation homes, including vehicles, boats, recreational toys and more. The company also provides lifestyle concierge services.
“With the launch of our Alta Vista Services division, we bring highly personalized services to the most discerning homeowners in the Key West area,” said Brandon Jones, principal of Alta Vista Resources, who owns multiple homes in various U.S. states and other countries.
A clean, functioning home is prepared in advance of each visit. While homeowners are away, Alta Vista oversees pool, landscape, housekeeping and other services. It also ensures the property is regularly checked to resolve any issues such as leaky pipes, odors, insects, rodents and mold. Additional services include storm preparation and contracting preventative maintenance services.
Pricing is available based on the scope of services provided and property square footage.
Alta Vista Resources is located at 3706 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Visit www.altavistaresources.com, Facebook.com/altavistakw, Twitter.com/altavistakw or Instagram.com/altavistakw for more information.