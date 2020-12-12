The Monroe County Commission has appointed current fleet business manager Daryl Greenlee as the new director of fleet management to succeed Roy Sanchez, who is retiring after serving in his current position for 34 years.
Greenlee and Sanchez’s position will overlap through May 2.
“Roy has an immense amount of institutional knowledge,” Monroe County Assistant Administrator Kevin Wilson said. “The transition period will allow Roy to focus on special projects that need to be done as well as share any insight he may have with Daryl.”
Greenlee joined Monroe County in 2018 with more than 30 years of experience in fleet management. Greenlee served in the military with Fleet Motor Transport. He has a degree in automotive technology and bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is an active participant of the Certified Automotive Fleet Manager and Certified Public Fleet Professional programs and is currently president of the Florida Association of Government Fleet Administrators.