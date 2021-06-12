The Florida Keys Council of the Arts is accepting letters of interest for two openings on the Cultural Umbrella Committee of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.
The District 1 appointee must live within the city limits of Key West and the District 4 appointee must live between the Long Key Bridge and Mile Marker 90.939.
Committee members serve a three-year term beginning on Oct 1. The sitting committee member for each district may re-apply for the position. The District 1 seat is currently held by Bunnie Smith, and the District 4 seat is held by Michelle Nicole Lowe.
The Cultural Umbrella Committee is composed of five persons representing the five TDC districts of the Florida Keys and is administered by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts. The committee works with the TDC’s advertising and public relations agencies to promote the Keys as an arts and cultural destination and makes recommendations for the funding of cultural events.
To be eligible to serve, a person must reside in the district for a minimum of two years; demonstrate significant support and advocacy for art and culture or work as an artist; have an understanding of the importance of art and culture to the economy and to the quality of life of Monroe County citizens and guests; and receive no income in an administrative capacity from an entity or individual that was awarded Cultural Umbrella event funding in the past fiscal year or that applies in the current year.
Persons wishing to be considered may send a letter of interest and brief resume by July 9 to Elizabeth Young, executive director, Florida Keys Council of the Arts by email to director@keysarts.com or by mail to 1100 Simonton Street, Suite 2-263, Key West, FL 33040.