The Florida Keys Council of the Arts is accepting letters of interest for two openings on the Cultural Umbrella Committee of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.
The TDC District 3 appointee must live from the west end of the Seven-Mile Bridge to the Long Key Bridge, and the TDC District 4 appointee must live between the Long Key Bridge and 90939 Overseas Highway.
The committee members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct 1. The sitting committee member for that district may re-apply for the position. The District 3 seat is currently held by Trish Hintze and the District 4 seat is held by Michelle Nicole Lowe.
The Cultural Umbrella Committee is composed of five people representing the five TDC districts of the Florida Keys and is administered by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts. The committee works with the TDC’s advertising and public relations agencies to promote the Keys as an arts and cultural destination and makes recommendations for the funding of cultural events.
To be eligible to serve on the committee, a person must:
1. Currently reside in the TDC district to which appointed for a minimum of two years.
2. Have demonstrated significant support and advocacy for art and culture or work as an artist (visual, performing, literary, historic).
3. Demonstrate an understanding of the prime importance of art and culture to the economy and to the quality of life of Monroe County citizens and guests.
4. Receive no income in an administrative capacity from an entity or individual that was awarded Cultural Umbrella event funding in the past fiscal year or that applies in the current year.
Persons wishing to be considered may send a letter of interest and brief resume by July 15 to Elizabeth Young, executive director, Florida Keys Council of the Arts, by email to director@keysarts.com or by mail to 1100 Simonton St., Suite 2-263, Key West, FL 33040.