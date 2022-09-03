The Florida Keys Council of the Arts is accepting letters of interest for an opening on the Cultural Umbrella Committee of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.
The TDC District 4 appointee must live between the Long Key Bridge and mile marker 90.939.
The committee member serves a three-year term beginning on Dec. 1. The District 4 seat is currently held by Michelle Nicole Lowe, who is retiring.
The Cultural Umbrella Committee is composed of five persons representing the five TDC districts of the Keys, and is administered by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts. The committee works with the TDC’s advertising and public relations agencies to promote the Keys as an arts and cultural destination and makes recommendations for the funding of cultural events.
To be eligible to serve on the committee, a person must:
1. Currently reside in the TDC district to which appointed for a minimum of two years.
2. Have demonstrated significant support and advocacy for art and culture or work as an artist (visual, performing, literary, historic).
3. Demonstrate an understanding of the prime importance of art and culture to the economy and to the quality of life of Monroe County citizens and guests.
4. Receive no income in an administrative capacity from an entity or individual that was awarded Cultural Umbrella event funding in the past fiscal year or that applies in the current year.
Persons wishing to be considered may send a letter of interest and brief resume by Sept. 15 to Elizabeth Young, Executive Director, Florida Keys Council of the Arts, by email to director@keysarts.com or by mail to 1100 Simonton Street, Suite 2-263, Key West, FL 33040.