The combination of seasonal crops, livestock, nursery and aquaculture products potentially lost as a result of Category 4 Hurricane Ian will likely be valued between $787 million and $1.56 billion, University of Florida economists predict.
The estimate was released as part of a new document, “Preliminary Assessment of Agricultural Losses and Damages resulting from Hurricane Ian,” from the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program.
“Even though the coast — an area with comparatively less agricultural production than inland areas — bore some of the worst impacts of the storm, the strong winds and heavy rains battered a wide swath of the peninsula that includes over 5 million acres of agricultural land,” said Christa Court, director of the program and assistant professor in the UF/IFAS food and resource economics department. “This estimate only accounts for production losses or changes in expected revenues for the current calendar or market year. Citrus, for example, had not yet begun harvesting, and some fall vegetables, like tomatoes and peppers, were already planted.”
Among the predictions:
• Citrus crops are expected to sustain significant production losses ($147 million to $304 million), depending on the level of fruit drop, damage to branches and impacts due to heavy precipitation and flooding.
• Vegetables and melons are expected to sustain significant production losses ($208 million to $394 million), with impacts heavily dependent on the ability (or inability) to replant damaged or destroyed crops.
• Livestock operations (beef and dairy cattle, horses, apiculture, etc.) and producers of animal products (milk, eggs, honey) are expected to suffer losses ($113 million to $222 million) due to damaged fencing, power outages and flooding.
Court said the survey will remain open for an undefined amount of time. The program will release a full report once analyses are completed.