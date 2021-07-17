The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is now accepting registrations for its 2021 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The foundation’s training program returns Aug. 19 and 20 to coach individuals working with or serving in an advisory capacity with a nonprofit organization or other community group.
The new training sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West, 5901 College Road. The cost is $100 per person, or $200 for three people from one nonprofit, and includes both sessions, course materials and lunches.
Coaches nclude Alex Counts, author and founder of the Grameen Foundation; Wendy Gentes, chief development officer for Baptist Health Foundation; Kimberly Matthews, strategic planning expert; and Community Foundation Chair Dr. Susanne Woods, author, scholar and leadership expert. The first day will focus on leadership styles and board member roles, and the second day will focus on nonprofit finance, fundraising, communications and strategic planning.
Registration is available online at http://cffk.org/lsa. More information is available at http://cffk.org or by calling 305-292-1502.