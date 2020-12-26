The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will temporarily move from its regular Thursday slot to Wednesday, Dec. 30. This will allow the vendors and patrons to spend New Year’s Eve with their families and friends.
The market typically includes cheese, produce, fruit, baked goods, coffee, plants and fresh seafood along with international cuisine available for take-away. Arts, crafts and general merchandise round out the offerings. Market organizers offer additional picnic-style food options, occasional acoustic musicians and a beer and wine stand to encourage the community to shop the market, get dinner and enjoy the sunset views from the Truman Waterfront Park. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted with ample space to social distance.
Safety measures and precautions remain in place to guard guests and the vendors who serve them. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced, social distance signs posted and the number of guests per stall limited. Booths are spaced out in one long row down the Mole facing the open ocean. Key West First Legal Rum Distillery free “Ruminizer” hand sanitizing stations are at the entrance. Organizers realize patrons may be eager to socialize but are reminded to not congregate in groups larger than 10.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.