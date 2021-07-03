FEMA has approved a grant of $4,711,161 for the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative to mitigate erosion and reduce the vulnerability of its transmission line to future storms.
Funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) was approved in response to a proposal by FKEC after Hurricane Irma in 2017. The grant covers the relocation and replacement of 37 transmission poles and three distribution pole structures over a 2-mile area that includes Sea Oats Beach on Lower Matecumbe Key.
Generally, the HMGP may provide a state, tribe or territory with additional grants up to 15% of the total disaster grants awarded by FEMA for a federally declared disaster. States such as Florida that meet advanced mitigation planning criteria may qualify for a higher percentage.
Florida has a FEMA-approved Enhanced Mitigation Plan, making the state eligible for HMGP funding not to exceed 20% of the estimated total amount of grant money spent by FEMA in the Hurricane Irma disaster. From this amount, the HMGP reimburses the state up to 75% of eligible costs for hazard mitigation projects. The remaining amount comes from other sources such as state and local assets and a combination of cash and in-kind sources.