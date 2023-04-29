Florida gas prices shot up across most of the state last week, as historic flooding in South Florida caused widespread gasoline outages, necessitating the reallocation of fuel supplies from other regions. Fortunately, those outages have largely been resolved, according to AAA.

The problem began when flooding prevented fuel trucks from accessing the gasoline terminals at Port Everglades. This was a major problem, since that port is a hub for the majority of gasoline for filling stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. To offset the shortage, gasoline was brought in from other states and driven down from hubs in Tampa, Orlando, Port Canaveral, and Jacksonville. Gas prices rose double digits in these metro areas, likely due to having less supply than anticipated.