Florida gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing what is now a seven-week streak of declines, according to AAA. The state average has now dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June.

Additionally, the state average is back below $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly five months. On Sunday, July 31, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.93 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 5.