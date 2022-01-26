The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in order to support collaborative projects that benefit communities throughout the Keys.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 28 and the online application form is available at cffk.org/grants.
The foundation’s 2022 “Collaborating in Paradise for Good” program will award grants of $2,500 to $10,000 each to 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits through a competitive grants process. Eligible projects will serve the Keys in areas including arts and culture, youth programs, environment, education, health and human services. Eligible projects will include a collaboration with another nonprofit serving the Keys.
“This is the second year of a collaborative grants program. We are requiring nonprofits to work together again because our board of governors was impressed by the meaningful creativity and success of the collaborations, especially organizations from different areas of the Keys joining together,” said Jennifer McComb, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
Newer organizations or those who have not received foundation funding before are encouraged to apply. Last year nearly half of the organizations were new grantees that had not received funding in the last three years, McComb said.
The foundation’s grants committee, comprised of board and community members, reviews and selects applications for funding. The foundation will present grant checks to nonprofits in March. More information is available by calling 305-292-1502.